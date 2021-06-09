The six Premier League clubs who tried to break away into the European Super League have agreed to pay over £20 million in fines.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City announced in April they would be calling time on their involvement in the Champions League and Europa League in favour of joining forces with other European clubs to form the ESL.

The backlash to the proposals was so intense the six clubs quickly reversed their decision and issued apologies to their fans just days after proclaiming they were joining the ESL to save football.

The settlement with the Premier League is believed to include further cash penalties and point deductions should those clubs attempt to break away again.

The £22 million settlement works out to around £3.5 million per club.

Ceferin slams 'ill-fated Super League'

A statement from the Premier League read: "The six clubs involved in proposals to form a European Super League have today acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake, and have reconfirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of the English game.

"They have wholeheartedly apologised to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and The FA.

As a gesture of goodwill, the clubs have collectively agreed to make a contribution of £22million, which will go towards the good of the game, including new investment in support for fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

"Furthermore, the clubs have agreed to support rule changes so that any similar actions in the future would lead to a 30-point deduction.

"Each of the six clubs, in that event, would also be subject to an additional £25million fine.

"The Premier League and The FA have worked closely together throughout this process and this agreement brings both investigations into the matter to a conclusion."

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have so far refused to formally withdraw from the ESL and have taken their case to the European Court of Justice. They face harsher punishments from UEFA and FIFA if they continue to push ahead with plans to break away.

