Everton have completed the blockbuster signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid for a reported £20 million.

The move reunites Rodriguez with Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti, who first lured the Colombian to the Spanish capital following his heroics at the 2014 World Cup.

The pair also worked together at Bayern Munich, although Ancelotti was sacked just two months after the midfielder moved from Real on a two-year loan.

Rodriguez, 29, has penned a two-year deal at Goodison Park, with the option of a third.

“I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well,” Rodriguez told Everton's official website.

“I’m looking forward to achieving great things here – and winning things, which is what everyone’s aim is.

“I’ve come here to try to improve, to get better. I’ve also come here to help the team to win, to play good football – entertaining football.

“I’m convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons [I signed] was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti.

“I have enjoyed some great times with him previously at two different clubs. That was a massive reason to come here.”

Rodriguez burst onto the global stage with a leading role as Colombia reached the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, prompting Real Madrid to splash out £63m on the attacking midfielder.

However, he never truly settled at the Bernabeu and struggled for game time when Ancelotti was replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

He spent two seasons on loan at Bayern from 2017 to 2019 before featuring fleetingly in Real’s march to the Liga title last season.

“I’m a winner, I’m a real winner,” Rodriguez added. “I can see the plans here, the project here is very serious. Everyone means business.

“I think the seriousness and determination to win trophies can lead to silverware."

