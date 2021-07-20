Everton have confirmed the signing of Andros Townsend on a free transfer following his exit from Crystal Palace.

The former Newcastle and Tottenham winger has put his name to a two-year deal at Goodison Park.

Townsend has worked with Toffees boss Rafael Benitez before, during his time at Newcastle, and is looking forward to linking up with the Spaniard again.

“Rafa is very experienced,” Townsend told the club’s official website.

“He does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch, he leaves no stone unturned. But more importantly, he’s a great man, a great man-manager, and he’s always talking to you. I’m sure he will be very successful here.”

Townsend did not work long with Benitez at Newcastle, but believes the former Liverpool boss helped shape his game.

“Rafa tried to get me to work off the ball, run in behind, come into the pockets, work back defensively," Townsend said. “As you get older, the penny drops. At Palace, the penny dropped for me.

“I really grew up, I went from a boy to a man.

I turned from an exciting player into a dependable player – I matured and became a great professional."

Townsend turned 30 earlier this month, and he feels Everton are getting him at the peak of his powers.

“I feel I am at my peak physically, at the best stage of my career,” he said. “And, hopefully I can show the other side of my game, the crosses, the goals, and getting the shots in, as I did when I was younger."

Everton’s busy Tuesday continued with the signing of Asmir Begovic.

The former Bournemouth goalkeeper has signed a one-year deal, with the option of a second.

Jordan Pickford is the number one on Merseyside, but Begovic is determined to push for a place in the side.

“I’m definitely here to compete,” Begovic said . “Jordan is a world-class goalkeeper and I think the group here is fantastic.

"We are going to push each other every single day and set those standards in training.”

