Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has reportedly hired security staff after receiving death threats due to his tackle on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Pickford and his wife have employed bodyguards in the aftermath of the controversy following the Merseyside Derby two weeks ago.

Van Dijk was caught by a heavy challenge from the goalkeeper and many believed the England international deserved to be sent off.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticised the player and the club asked for a review on the decision that saw him remain on the pitch. Van Dijk will now likely miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The Daily Mail reports that as a result of death threats, bodyguards have been hired.

A source told the paper: ‘Jordan has been shocked by the level of abuse he has received since the match. He is determined to do whatever it takes to make sure his family is kept safe.’

In order to stay safe, the Pickford family have bee warned to stay off social media to hide their location.

The news comes after Merseyside Police said they were investigating tweets sent to Pickford and Richarlison. The Brazilian was sent off for his own foul on Thiago later in the game.

