Manchester United will keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on as manager even if they lose to Everton, according to reports.

The Athletic claims that a loss at Goodison will not harm his position, despite recent losses to Arsenal and then Istanbul Basaksehir, with the latter particularly embarrassing.

However, United's executives are content with Solskjaer's performance and were pleased with last season, plus note the recent Champions League wins over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

Given the topsy-turvy nature of the league there is little alarm over the slow start to the season, and the players are not yet rebelling.

There is speculation that Mauricio Pochettino could be in line for the job should the position become available, with the Argentine previously in contact with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward when the job was last available.

