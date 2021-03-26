Everton have seen their planning application for a new 52,888-seater stadium approved by the British government.

The Merseyside club have played at Goodison Park since 1892, but with a capacity of only 40,000 the team has struggled to compete with the match-day income of their rivals.

Everton formally agreed a 200-year land lease at the dock site in 2017 and announced plans to build a waterfront stadium that can help bridge the gap to the leading top-flight teams.

Last month, their planning application for the new facility was unanimously approved by Liverpool City Council before it was referred to the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government.

"The club received written confirmation of the secretary of state's approval for the plans today," Everton said in a statement on the club website.

The club also plan to develop a community-led legacy project at Goodison Park.

"It's estimated the stadium development and plans for a Goodison Legacy will deliver a 1.3 billion-pound ($1.79 billion) boost to the economy, create more than 15,000 jobs and attract 1.4 million new visitors to the city," Everton added.

