Everton moved up to second with their third successive victory as they inflicted yet another defeat on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in front of 2,000 fans at Goodison Park.

Rob Holding was named Arsenal's captain in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed out with a calf injury. But the armband brought the 25-year-old little luck as he deflected Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header into his own net to give Everton the lead.

Tom Davies fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the box as Nicolas Pepe scored from the penalty spot to bring Arsenal level, but Yerry Mina restored Everton's advantage on the stroke of half-time with a near-post header from Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner delivery.

David Luiz had a shot deflected onto the woodwork as Arsenal applied pressure after the restart. However, despite all of their possession, Arteta's side failed to register a shot on target in the second half until Bukayo Saka's tame effort in the fifth minute of stoppage time, as they fell to their eighth defeat of the season.

The loss keeps Arsenal in 15th, just five points above the relegation zone, while Everton jumped from sixth to within five points of leaders Liverpool.

TALKING POINT - Arsenal's struggles continue

The pressure keeps mounting on Arteta, whose side have now made their worst start to a season in 45 years as their winless run was extended to seven games, with just one win in the last 10. In that time Arsenal have scored just four goals, and while they produced another toothless attacking display, their defensive vulnerability was also highlighted. Some way to mark your first year as Arsenal boss.

While Arteta appears to have the backing of the board, he needs to find a way to end such a worrying run of form. If Fulham emerge victorious at Newcastle on Saturday evening, just TWO points will separate Arsenal from the drop zone. It seems outrageous, but at this moment in time one of the world's biggest clubs find themselves engulfed in a relegation battle. Inevitably they will improve, but there clearly needs to be a lot of soul-searching in the dressing room.

It's a very different story for Everton as Carlo Ancelotti celebrated his first anniversary as Toffees manager with a third successive win. His side were ruthless in the first half, and disciplined and well organised in the second.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ben Godfrey (Everton)

It's hard to believe Godfrey is not a natural left-back. He is growing in confidence every week and his versatility is proving a real asset to Ancelotti. The 22-year-old produced another standout performance, constantly running the channels with great pace.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton: Pickford 5, Holgate 7, Keane 7, Mina 8, Godfrey 9, Iwobi 7, Davies 6, Doucoure 7, Sigurdsson 7, Richarlison 7, Calvert-Lewin 7.. subs: Kenny N/A, Tosun N/A, Coleman N/A.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Holding 5, Luiz 6, Tierney 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Elneny 5, Ceballos 5, Saka 7, Pepe 4, Willian 4, Nketiah 5.. subs: Lacazette 5, Willock 5, Martinelli 5

KEY MOMENTS

22' - GOAL! Everton 1-0 Arsenal (Holding own-goal): The deadlock is broken, and Arsenal find themselves behind again! Richarlison shifts the ball inside, Davies switches it to Iwobi on the opposite flank and delivers an early cross into the box. Calvert-Lewin heads it, but it takes a deflection off Holding and ends up in the corner of Leno's net.

34' - Penalty to Arsenal! Davies doesn't see Maitland-Niles coming and takes him out inside the box! The referee has no choice other than to point the spot, and Arsenal have a gift!

35' - GOAL! Everton 1-1 Arsenal (Pepe, pen): Pepe steps up confidently and sends Pickford the wrong way with a placed penalty.

45'+1 - GOAL! Everton 2-1 Arsenal (Mina): Everton retake their lead from a corner delivery! Mina escapes the attention of Pepe and climbs above Saka at the near post to head Sigurdsson's cross past Leno, who can't keep it out!

54' - Off the woodwork! Pickford is all at sea as Willian floats a cross into the box. He races off his line but can't hold it. Luiz volleys at goal, it takes a deflection off Doucoure and cannons off the woodwork!

KEY STATS

Arsenal’s points return from 14 games this season is their worst record at this stage since the 1974-75 campaign (12 points, converted to 3/win).

Yerry Mina's last four Premier League goals have all been scored in the 45th minute - this is only the second time in PL history a player has scored four goals in a row all in the same minute, with Chris Eagles scoring four 90th minute goals between 2007 and 2011.

Rob Holding is the first Arsenal player to score an own goal against Everton in the Premier League since Mikel Arteta in April 2014.

