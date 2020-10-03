James Rodriguez scored a brace as Everton dismantled Brighton 4-2 to go top of the Premier League table.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was called up to the England squad this week, scored with a Duncan Ferguson-style header at the far post early on for his sixth goal of the season.

And Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated the rest of the half, despite losing Richarlison to a suspected ankle injury, while the Seagulls were guilty of slow buildup play and taking too many short set-pieces.

But they equalised with their first chance of the game when a howler by Jordan Pickford from Leandro Trossard's shot allowed Neal Maupay to bundle in the rebound.

The Toffees got themselves out of a sticky situation on the stroke of half-time with a goal made in Colombia after Rodriguez's free-kick was headed in by Yerry Mina, leading to a cringeworthy dancing goal celebration.

Graham Potter brought on Joel Veltman at the break but despite having more possession his side found themselves 3-1 down when Trossard gave the ball away and Alex Iwobi's cross was tucked in by Rodriguez.

Skipper Seamus Coleman went off with a suspected hamstring injury but it did not affect the home side as a lovely counter attack was again finished off by Rodriguez at the back post.

Yves Bissouma scored a consolation in stoppage time with a thunderbolt of a volley from 25 yards but overall it was another great day for Ancelotti's side to make it seven wins from seven league and cup games ahead of the Mersyside derby with Liverpool on October 17th.

TALKING POINT

Another mistake from Pickford but Everton keep winning.

The keeper is under increased scrutiny after his clanger against Fleetwood Town and Dean Henderson impressing for Manchester United in midweek. He had little to do in the game before he spilled Trossard's shot and in the second half nearly contributed to a second goal when he punched a cross straight at Maupay.

But it did not affect the end result as Everton's winning machine keeps rolling. Athough Gareth Southgate will face more questions about Pickford's status as England's number one with a triple header of games coming up.

MAN OF THE MATCH

James Rodriguez (Everton): The Colombian's lack of pace is not holding him back in this league one iota. He timed his runs into the box brilliantly to score goals and provided the cross for Mina's header.

PLAYER RATINGS

EVERTON: Pickford 3, Digne 6, Keane 5, Mina 9, Coleman 6, Davies 5, Sigurdsson 6, Doucoure 7, Richarlison n/a, Calvert-Lewin 8, Rodriguez 10. Subs: Delph 5, Iwobi 7.

BRIGHTON: Ryan 5, Lamptey 5, White 5, Webster 5, Dunk 6, Bissouma 4, March 7, Trossard 7, Alzate 4, Connolly 5, Maupay 5. Subs: Veltman 5, Lallana 5.

KEY MOMENTS

16' - GOAL FOR CALVERT-LEWIN! Lovely cross dug out by Sigurdsson and you-know-who rises highest at the back post.

41' - GOAL FOR BRIGHTON! Howler from Pickford. Lamptey's brilliant cross dinds Trossard whose shot into the ground is spilled and Maupay bundles in the rebound.

45'+2 - GOAL FOR EVERTON! From a freekick from Rodriguez, its headed in by his compatriot Mina.

51' - GOAL FOR EVERTON! Brighton give it away in their own half again and Rodriguez slides into tuck away Iwobi's low cross at the back post.

70' - GOAL FOR EVERTON! Doucoure cuts it back for Rodriguez who is unmarked and tucks it in at the back post.

90'+2 - GOAL FOR BRIGHTON: Bassouma with a thunderbolt, he chests it down and thumps it into the bottom corner after 25 yards.

KEY STAT

Carlo Ancelotti marked his 100th game in charge of a Premier League side and has 60 wins. Only five managers have won more in their first 100 matches than him: Jose Mourinho (73), Pep Guardiola (73), Manuel Pellegrini (65), Sir Alex Ferguson (62) and Roberto Mancini (62).

