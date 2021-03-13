Dwight McNeil's superb curling effort ensured Burnley left Goodison Park with a 2-1 victory over Everton, who saw England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford limp off injured.

Chris Wood put the Clarets in front with a well-placed effort from just inside the box and this advantage was doubled by a marvellous strike from England Under-21 winger McNeil, who turned inside Alla, before bending a left-footed effort past Pickford and in off the angle of post and bar.

Shortly afterwards, when diving towards a Johann Berg Gudmundsson effort that came back off the post, Pickford seemed to be favouring his hip (which kept him out for three games in February) and though he tried to continue he left the field before half time to be replaced by debutant Joao Virginia.

Premier League PL chief executive expects losses to hit £2 billion by end of season A DAY AGO

Everton did grab a lifeline before the break when Dominic Calvert-Lewin powered home a header from short range converting Tom Davies' driven centre.

Although Calvert-Lewin missed a chance to head home an equaliser, the better efforts at goal came at the other end, with Matej Vydra having an air shot on the turn when faced with an open goal and Ben Mee heading against the bar.

Talking point – Who will be the England goalkeeper at the Euros?

Despite some fluctuations in form, Gareth Southgate has stuck fat with Jordan Pickford as his number one goalkeeper but his injury today may well open a spot for either Nick Pope or Dean Henderson.

Pope has probably been the best English goalkeeper this season, ahead of West Brom’s Sam Johnstone, but the question mark has always been whether he fulfils the modern-day stopper’s requirement to distribute the ball well.

Dean Henderson has not put a foot wrong since getting the chance to start for Manchester United in place of David De Gea, who has been in Spain for the birth of his daughter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a real dilemma on who to select to wear the gloves going forward and this could well have ramifications for England.

It would be surely hard to play Henderson if he is not playing in the Premier League for the last few months of the season – though even if he does it would seem harsh to deny Pope the first chance to take Pickford’s place.

Man of the match - Dwight McNeil

McNeil always seems to be more involved in games when Burnley attack more so it is no surprise in this rare free-flowing attacking performance, for a half or so at least, he was pivotal.

Even taking away his goal his trickiness and delivery down the left wing caused Everton problems, including in the build-up to Chris Wood’s goal.

As good as he is on the flanks, he is even more dangerous when drifting inside and beating players or picking out attacking players.

For the goal he came all the way over to support an attack on the right flank and the way he left Allan on his backside before readjusting the ball back on his left hand side before crafting a perfect finish was Messi-esque.

He needs to produce this on a more consistent basis, but at 21 he is a fantastic talent who could easily perform at the top level at club and international level.

Player ratings:

Everton: Pickford 6, Godfrey 7, Holgate 6, Keane 6, Digne 6, Allan 5, Gomes 7, Davies 7, Iwobi 5, Calvert-Lewin 6, Richarlison 6.

Subs: Virginia 6, King 5, Coleman 6.

Burnley: Pope 8, Lowton 6, Tarkowski 7, Mee 7, Pieters 7, Gudmundsson 7, Brownhill 6, Westwood 6, McNeil 9*, Wood 7, Vydra 6.

Subs: Brady 6, Rodriguez 6.

The Ronaldo earthquake – Euro Papers

Match highlights:

13' GOAL FOR BURNLEY! Their first real attack, McNeil puts a low ball across the six-yard box that Keane clears to the edge of the box where Wood curls an effort inside the right-hand post.

25' GOAL FOR BURNLEY! What a goal from McNeil. He turns Allan easily 25 yards from goal then takes another touch to tee himself up before curling in the top corner leaving Pickford with no chance.

32' GOAL FOR EVERTON! Calvert-Lewin powerfully headed home Davies' right-wing cross from six yards out.

69' Chance! A mix-up between Godfrey and Virginia presents a golden opportunity for Vydra who misses with a swinging leg and an empty goal from only six yards out.

70' Off the bar! McNeil's corner finds Mee at the back post and his looping header comes off the top of the bar.

Key stat:

Premier League Everton's Rodriguez to miss Burnley game, Doucoure out for up to 10 weeks A DAY AGO