Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the spot as Everton beat Chelsea to inflict a first defeat in 17 games in all competitions on Frank Lampard's side.

Playing in front of 2,000 home fans for the first time since March, Everton took the lead through Sigurdsson's cool first half penalty, won by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was taken out by Edouard Mendy's clumsy tackle.

Chelsea dominated possession but trailed at the break, with Reece James going closest with a shot that cannoned off the post.

The hosts were awarded another penalty shortly after the restart when Calvert-Lewin was fouled by Ben Chilwell, but VAR overruled the decision, with the Everton forward adjudged to be in an offside position.

Mason Mount struck the post with a curling free-kick, while Olivier Giroud spurned another chance as Chelsea huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser.

In truth, however, Jordan Pickford didn't have a serious save to make in the second half, as Carlo Ancelotti's men ran out comfortable winners, ending Chelsea's unbeaten away league record with a resolute performance.

The victory moves Everton up to seventh, two points behind Chelsea who remain third.

Talking point - Joyful return for raucous returning Everton fans

The sight of four centre-backs on the team sheet wouldn't have had home supporters' hearts racing, but what they were treated to was a resilient performance and a much-needed victory on their return to Goodison Park.

Without James Rodriguez, Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman, all missing through injury, Carlo Ancelotti opted for a pragmatic approach by naming a flat back four with the game plan designed to frustrate the visitors. It worked to a tee, with a first half lead - courtesy of Mendy's moment of madness - an added bonus. It wasn't pretty at times but Toffees will hardly care. After a poor run of form, it's the kind of morale-boosting victory they needed.

The crowd deserve huge credit as well. There may have been only 2,000 supporters in attendance, but it sounded almost like 20,000. They certainly played their part as Everton won at home for the first time in two months.

Meanwhile, it was a missed opportunity for Chelsea, who had a chance to go top of the table. It never clicked for them up top, with Kai Havertz, in particular, producing a lacklustre performance. The Blues remain two points behind leaders Tottenham having played a game more.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Michael Keane (Everton)

While Mason Holgate was excellent, Keane was Everton's best player. Leading from the back superbly all evening, the 27-year-old demonstrated his positional awareness with a series of important interventions.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton: Pickford 7, Keane 9, Holgate 8, Mina 7, Godfrey 7, Iwobi 7, Allan 7, Doucoure 6, Sigurdsson 7, Richarlison 7, Calvert-Lewin 7.. subs: Kenny N/A, Gomes N/A, Davies N/A.

Chelsea: Mendy 5, Chilwell 6, James 8, Thiago Silva 5, Zouma 6, Kovacic 6, Kante 6, Mount 6, Havertz 5, Werner 6, Girou 6. Subs: Abraham 5, Gilmour N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

21' - Penalty to Everton! Calvert-Lewin is taken out by Mendy following a long kick from Pickford. It's an easy decision for the referee Jon Moss.

22' - GOAL! Everton 1-0 Chelsea (Sigurdsson, pen): Richarlison wanted to take the spot-kick, but Sigurdsson wins the debate and sticks it away with no drama, sliding it past Mendy with ease.

26' - Chelsea hit the post! Everton can only clear as far as James, who strikes he ball really cleanly. Pickford gets a hand to it, pushing it onto the post and behind for another corner! So close!

81' - Off the post, again! For the second time this evening Chelsea are denied by the woodwork. Mount searches for the bottom corner with a curled free-kick, Pickford isn't getting there but he's saved by the post!

85' - Chance for Giroud! He fluffs his lines, failing to hit the target with a first-time shot from Werner's cross. It just hasn't been Chelsea's day.

KEY STATS

Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored more Premier League goals against Chelsea than he has vs any other side in the competition, scoring twice against the Blues for each the three clubs he's played for (Swansea, Tottenham, Everton).

Chelsea have won just two of their last 16 away Premier League games against fellow ever-present sides in the competition (D5 L9), with those victories coming at Tottenham and Arsenal in December last year,

