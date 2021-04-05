Michy Batshuayi stepped up the bench to snatch Crystal Palace a last-gasp point in a 1-1 draw at Everton on Monday night.

The hosts missed plenty of chances to break the deadlock in the first half, but needed that additional quality from the returning James Rodriguez, who drilled in at the near post to score break the deadlock in the 56th minute – his 100th goal in European football.

Everton looked like they had done enough to secure a vital three points only for substitute Batshuayi to score just his second league goal of the season to snatch a dramatic point for Palace.

The draw is a real setback to Everton, whose poor home form continues, as they missed the chance to really put the pressure on the top four.

More to follow...

