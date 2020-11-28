Premier League, Goodison Park - Everton 0 Leeds United 1 (Raphinha 79')

Leeds United beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park in a first meeting between two of the games most well respected managers, and it certainly lived up to expectations.

It was Leeds that should have been at least a goal up at the start of the game. Their relentless style of football had Everton pegged back and Pickford had to be at his best to keep the ball out of the net.

The best of the chances came to Jack Harrison spurned two decent opportunities to score, first dragging the ball wide from close range from a perfectly weighted Raphinha pass and then hitting the post with a header.

But Everton always looked dangerous going forward and twice had Leeds keeper Illan Meslier picking the ball out of the net, but both goals were correctly deemed offside.

The second was played at a similar pace with both sides having a collection of chances.

Just as Leeds were looking like they were fading in the game, Brazilian Raphinha’s long range effort with ten minutes to go put the West Yorkshire ahead, and grabbed what was a deserved win.

Next up for Everton is a trip to Turf Moor to face a Burnley side that are desperate for points.

While Leeds head to West London to take on an in-form Chelsea side.

Talking Point: Chances galore: It was end to end stuff and surprising to believe that only one goal settled the match. With a total 38 attempts on goal and a combined 15 shots on target, this could well have turned into a rugby score line.

Everton: Pickford 8, Godfrey 6, Holgate 6, Keane 6, Iwobi 6, Doucouré 7, Allan 8, Davies 6, Rodríguez 7, Calvert-Lewin 7, Richarlison 6

Subs: Delph N/A, André Gomes N/A, Bernard N/A

Leeds United: Meslier 7, Ayling 7, Koch 6, Cooper 6, Alioski 7, Phillips 7, Raphinha 9, Klich 6, Dallas 6, Harrison 7, Bamford 6

Subs: Poveda-Ocampo N/A, Hélder Costa 6, Rodrigo N/A

Man of the Match: Raphinha (Leeds United) - The Brazilian was dangerous from the moment the game started. His trickery and vision caused Everton all sorts of problems. Just before he scored the winner he was still looking to pass to a Leeds player. His moment of magic was exactly what Marcelo Bielsa's side needed to get back to winning ways.

Key Events:

7' Chance! Out of nowhere Everton have their first chance. Davies low cross finds Doucouré in the box, but his shot from close range is saved by Meslier

11' Chance! Harrison is found by Raphinha with a perfectly weighted pass, but he drags his shot just wide of the post. He really should have scored there

20' Chance! What a save from Pickford with his feet. Bamford's close range shot was goal bound!

27' Chance! Raphinha's header forces a brilliant finger tip save from Pickford and then Godfrey clears it off the line

49' Chance! It would have been the perfect team goal from Leeds, but Klich sends the ball over the bar from the edge of the box

79' Goal! Raphinha scores from distance with an out swinging low drive that sweeps past Pickford. It comes at the perfect time for Leeds who were looking like they were beginning to fade in the game.

Key Stats

There was an expected goals (xG) value of 4.4 in the game between Everton and Leeds, but just one goal scored, the biggest difference between xG and actual goals scored in a Premier League game this season.

40% - 35 of the 88 Brazilian players to play in the Premier League have scored at least once from outside the box (40%), the highest ratio for any nation to have had 50+ players appear in the competition

Only Aston Villa (4) have scored more goals from outside the box in the Premier League this season than Leeds; Raphinha's strike was the 35th attempt overall in this game

Everton are unbeaten in their last 13 home top-flight games against Leeds (W6 D7) since a 2-3 loss in August 1990.

In the Premier League, Everton have only faced Fulham at Goodison Park more often without defeat (14) than they have Leeds (12)

