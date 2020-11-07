A banner with the words "World knows Trump won #MAGA" was flown over Goodison Park ahead of Everton vs Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

President Trump warned Biden against declaring victory, which comes just a day after he appeared to do so himself. The 74-year-old has made seemingly baseless allegations of voter fraud in the last week, accusing the Democrats of trying to steal the election, without producing any evidence.

Trump has also demanded that the counting of votes in key states in the US Presidential election that have been heading towards Biden be stopped in apparent defiance of the democratic process.

The Democrat is the overwhelming favourite to clinch victory in the election with bookmakers placing odds of 1/25 on a Biden win.

On Friday Southampton poked fun at Trump by jokingly demanding the Premier League "STOP THE COUNT" after moving to the summit of the table.

And it seems the controversy has even managed to engulf Premier League football in the real world with the controversial banner flown over the lunchtime Premier League clash on Merseyside.

