Callum Wilson’s second-half double earned Newcastle their first win in 10 Premier League games with a 2-0 success at Everton.

The visitors were excellent in the first half, but could not create that killer opening.

Premier League Newcastle to take action over Joelinton's haircut 4 HOURS AGO

However, they kept up the pressure after the break, with the impressive Wilson scoring the crucial opener – his 50th Premier League goal – in the 73rd minute, before a sealing the win with his 10th of the season in stoppage time.

Everton came into the contest having lost just one of their last eight league games, knowing victory would have taken them into fifth in the table, but the hosts could not get going against a determined Newcastle, whose well-earned three points moves them nine clear of the bottom three, with their relegations rivals in action later in the weekend.

Without a goal in their previous four league games on the road, Newcastle could have been forgiven for looking nervy in attack early on against in-form Everton, but they took the game to the hosts, and had the better of the play in the opening period.

Jonjo Shelvey saw his strike deflected just wide, while a bullet header from Wilson brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar by Jordan Pickford.

Wilson missed a glorious chance to open the scoring early in the second half, but he was not going to let another opportunity go begging as he rose to meet Shelvey’s corner to score his fifth goal against Everton.

As the Toffees committed bodies forward for the counter, they were caught on the break late on as Wilson capped a superb display with a expertly taken second to put the icing on a perfect afternoon for Newcastle and Steve Bruce.

Wilson fights for the ball with Gylfi Sigurdsson Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT – Newcastle’s best performance of the season

That is more like it. Steve Bruce has banned written press from Zoom press conferences as the pressure has started to get to him, with Joelinton’s Covid-19 breach this week adding to the Newcastle boss’ mounting woes.

Travelling to an in-form Everton, Bruce will have been fearing the worst, but from the very first whistle, Newcastle were an altogether different beast at Goodison.

The 4-5-1 system gave them much more organised look, they were first to every ball, and showed quality in attack. This kind of display was much, much needed.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Callum Wilson

A complete performance from a player who cannot be far off being awarded freedom of the city of Newcastle. Wilson has scored nine and assisted four of Newcastle’s 20 Premier League goals this season, no player has been involved in a higher percentage of their team’s total goals in the competition.

TEAM NEWS

Everton: Pickford 6, Coleman 6, Keane 6, Mina 5, Digne 5, Sigurdsson 4, Doucoure 6, Iwobi 4, James 6, Richarlison 4, Calvert-Lewin 5... Subs: Gomes 6.

Newcastle: Darlow 7, Manquillo 7, Hayden 8, Schar 7, Lascelles 7, Lewis 7, Shelvey 8, Hendrick 7, Fraser 6, Almiron 8, Wilson 9… Subs: Clark 6, Saint-Maximin 7.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ - CLOSE! As close as we have come. Newcastle work space for the shot well on the edge of the box, Wilson lays it off for Shelvey, who gets the ball out of his feet, fires for goal, but it is deflected just wide.

30’ - WHAT A SAVE! That looked a certain goal. Wilson gets up to meet a corner with a bullet header, but Jordan Pickford springs up a hand to tip it onto the crossbar. Brilliant football all round.

53’ - CHAAAAANCE! Biggest opportunity of the match for Wilson after being picked out by Fraser, but the Magpies' hitman guides the ball wide. Had to score there.

Are Liverpool the new favourites to sign Mbappe? - Euro Papers

73’ - GGGGOOOOOAAALLLLL!!!! Everton 0-1 Newcastle. There it is! Wilson with the header! It had been coming for WIlson and Newcastle. Shelvey with the corner, and Wilson with the flicked header into the bottom corner. Wilson's first goal in seven games in all competitions.

87’ - POST! Wilson should really put the game to bed there. Great run from him, he rounds Pickford, but hits the post as he tries to squeeze the ball home.

90+3’ - GGGGGOOOOOOAAALLLLL!!! Everton 0-2 Newcastle. Wilson, of course, puts this game to bed. Another super finish from Wilson. His 10th of the season, after being picked out by Lewis as Everton committed men forward and were caught on the counter.

KEY STATS

Everton have lost four home league games this season, the most in a campaign for manager Carlo Ancelotti since 2007-08 with AC Milan (also four).

This was Newcastle’s first Premier League double over Everton since the 2001-02 campaign, and their first league victory at Goodison Park since September 2010.

81% of Newcastle’s Premier League goals this season have come in the second half of games (17/21), a higher ratio than any other side in the competition.

Jonjo Shelvey’s assist for Newcastle’s opener was his first goal involvement in 13 Premier League appearances this season. He led the way for goals & assists for the Magpies in the competition last term (8).

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson made his 300th Premier League appearance in this match, the second Icelandic player to reach the milestone in the competition after Hermann Hreidarsson (332).

Premier League Pickford errors gifts Leicester point at Everton 27/01/2021 AT 21:05