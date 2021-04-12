Harry Kane scored a superb brace to earn Tottenham Hotspur a 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Friday evening, but was forced off late on with an ankle injury , putting his participation in the upcoming Carabao Cup final in doubt.

An initially sluggish game sparked into life after 27 minutes when Michael Keane’s defensive misjudgement gave Kane the chance to open the scoring, an opportunity he took with a classy finish into the bottom corner that left Jordan Pickford with no chance.

Going behind kick-started Everton, who equalised from the spot through Gylfi Sigurdsson after a rather fortuitous decision saw Sergio Reguilon penalised for a foul on James Rodriguez. And the Toffees dominated the remainder of the first half, repeatedly opening up Spurs and almost extending their lead on a number of occasions.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side had to wait until 62 minutes to take the lead, with substitute Seamus Coleman finding Sigurdsson with his first involvement after coming on, and the Icelander producing a fine finish for his second on the night against his former club.

It looked like Everton were cruising to a win that would have sent them above the visitors and into seventh in the league, but another defensive error from Keane saw a headed clearance cannon off Mason Holgate and straight to Kane, who finished superbly with his first touch.

Both teams looked threatening for the remainder of the game, with Spurs having Hugo Lloris to thank for a couple of terrific saves, one particularly noteworthy one to deny Josh King. And in the end the spoils were shared – a result that suits neither club as they look to make a run into the European qualification places.

But potentially the most significant moment of the match arrived in injury-time when Kane hobbled of the field shaking his head after picking up an ankle injury.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur holds his foot following an injury during the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on April 16, 2021 in Liverpool Image credit: Getty Images

Talking Point

Did Spurs use this as a Carabao Cup final trial run? Spurs haven’t played with a back three for months, but, with just over a week remaining before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, Jose Mourinho completely changed the shape and style of his team. The new 3-4-2 shape seemed intended to provide more defensive solidity to a team who have been leaky at the back of late, but whether it worked or not remains up for debate. Everton’s creative midfielders Sigurdsson and James kept finding dangerous of pockets of space throughout the game, something that the watching Pep Guardiola would surely have noted.

Man of the Match

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) The Spurs centre-forward is enjoying a superb season and at times it felt like he was Plan A, B and C on a disjointed evening for the visitors at Goodison Park. The two chances for the goals were both handed to the England captain by defensive errors from Keane, but the finishes on each occasion oozed quality. Mourinho will be waiting nervously for an update on the forward’s fitness ahead of the Carabao Cup final, and the watching Gareth Southgate will also have everything crossed that Kane is going to be fit for the European Championships this summer.

Player Ratings

Everton: Pickford 6, Holgate 7, Keane 5, Godfrey 7, Digne 6, Allan 6, Davies 6, Rodriguez 6, Iwobi 5, Sigurdsson 7, Richarlison 6.

Subs: Coleman 7, King 5

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris 8, Dier 6, Alderweireld 6, Rodon 7, Aurier 5, Ndombele 4, Hojbjerg 4, Sissoko 5, Reguilon 5, Son 5, Kane 9.

Subs: Lamela 6, Lucas 6, Dele 6

Key Moments

23’ – A bit of James magic opens up Spurs and Richarlison forces a good save out of Lloris. You could see what Richarlison was trying to do there, open his body up and curl the shot into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box, but his connection wasn’t quite right and it gave the in-form Lloris a chance.

27’ GOAL! – Spurs have the lead and I’ll give you one guess who’s got it! Ndombele’s cross lures in Keane, who gets caught underneath it and succeeds in only touching it on to the unmarked Kane. The finish is emphatic. 1-0.

30’ Penalty! – Reguilon looks like he catches James from behind just as the Colombian is about to pull the trigger on the edge of the box and the penalty is given. Sigurdsson will take it.

31’ GOAL! – Sigurdsson sends Lloris the wrong way to equaliser against his former club. 1-1!

38’ – Everton are flying now and they almost take the lead, only for James to be denied by an excellent reaction save from Lloris.

57’ – Alderweireld flicks a header towards goal from a corner and it hits the post with Pickford scrambling.

62’ GOAL! – Everton scythe through the Spurs defence and Coleman, with maybe his very first touch, finds Sigurdsson, who in turn finds the bottom corner with a lovely finish. 2-1!

69’ GOAL! – It’s another defensive error by Keane, who heads a Lamela cross straight onto the back of Holgate and it flies straight to Harry Kane. The Spurs striker needed no second invitation, dispatching a first-time finish past Pickford. 2-2.

72’ – Kane tries an audacious flicked header over Pickford that clips the post on its way wide. That is so good from the England striker.

85’ – What a save! King is denied by Lloris and Richarlison fails to convert on the follow-up.

91’ – Kane has picked up a knock here, it looks like it's to his ankle. His team-mates and manager look on nervously, there's a cup final just over a week away.

Stats and Facts

Harry Kane has now scored 20+ goals in five Premier League seasons, behind only Alan Shearer (7) and Sergio Aguero (6) in the all-time list.

Kane’s brace takes him above Robbie Fowler and into seventh in the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers with 164.

Everton have been awarded five penalties against Tottenham in Premier League history. They have scored all five.

