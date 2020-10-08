Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has come up with a host of proposed rule changes to football, including a change to the offside law and a proposal to introduce 'kick-ins' instead of throw-ins.

His most intriguing idea out of his four proposals is to scrap throw-ins in a team's own half and allow for the ball to be kicked into play as the 70-year-old, who was manager of Arsenal for 22 years, believes it would be more fair.

Europa League Ozil left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad 4 HOURS AGO

“I would also like to change the throw-in rule,” he told L'Equipe.

"Five minutes before the end, a throw-in for you should be an advantage, but in these situations you are facing 10 outfield players in play, whilst you only have nine.

Stats show that in eight out of ten of those throw-in situations, you lose the ball. In your half of the pitch, you should have the possibility to take a kick instead.

Wenger also wants to see a crucial amendment happen which would relax the offside law.

"For the moment, you are offside if a part of your body that you can score with sits ahead of the body of a defender,” he said.

"I would like it to be that there is no offside so long as a [single] body part which a player can score with is in line with the defender."

Wenger also says other rule changes are being considered around dead-ball situations.

He added: "We are also considering other things: an in-swinging corner that goes out of play and comes back in could be made valid, this would create new goalscoring opportunities.

"There is also the option of quickly playing a free-kick to yourself."

Predicting the Premier League table – in 65 seconds

Football Turns out Covid-19 isn't taking a break for the internationals - The Warm-Up 6 HOURS AGO