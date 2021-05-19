Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp becomes the fifth and sixth players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame via a fan vote.

Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer Lampard accumulated 177 goals in 609 Premier League appearances while playing for West Ham, the Blues and Manchester City.

He won the Premier League three times and was named Premier League Player of the Season in the 2004/05 season when Chelsea went on to win the title under Jose Mourinho.

Champions League Tuchel: Chelsea deserved the win over Real 05/05/2021 AT 21:31

Later on Wednesday Bergkamp was voted into the Hall of Fame.

Bergkamp scored 87 goals in 315 Premier League appearances after signing for Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1995. He also accrued a club record 94 Premier League assists.

The former Netherlands international won the Premier League title in 1998, 2002 and as member of the Invincibles, who went unbeaten during the 2003/04 season.

"I’m extremely proud if people say I was one of the first foreign players who added something to the English game," Bergkamp told the Premier League's website.

"The Premier League most definitely made me a better player. From the moment I arrived in England, I embraced the English mentality and passion for football, it suited me and my style of play.

"Playing every game against go​od and tough opponents meant I improved all the time. I enjoyed every minute of it."

Players must have retired by August 1 2020 to be eligible for induction.

Following Lampard and Bergkamp's inductions, there will be a further two names to be added via the fan vote to determine the full class of 2021.

The 23-man shortlist is as follows...

Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Vieira, Ian Wright.

'Revolution' at Barca will see 'untouchables' sold - Euro Papers

Premier League Premier League name 23-man Hall of Fame shortlist 26/04/2021 AT 22:00