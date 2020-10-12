The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Manchester United and Liverpool were the driving forces behind proposals – dubbed Project Big Picture – aimed at radically altering the fabric of English football and concentrating power in the hands of elite clubs.

The paper had gained access to a “Revitalisation” document laying out proposed changes including reducing the Premier League to 18 clubs, axing the League Cup and the Community Shield, and changing the promotion system.

Football Premier League reform plan looks like a power grab, UK minister says 6 HOURS AGO

However, the Times have added another layer to the story on Monday, reporting that the FA will block the move by using the ‘golden share’.

The report, by Martyn Ziegler, Matt Lawton and Matt Dickinson, reads:

The FA leadership would block any attempt to effectively give all the power to the big clubs and further enrich them using the ‘golden share’ it received when the Premier League was established in 1992, which gives the governing body a key vote on significant decisions. That message has also been passed on to Premier League chiefs.

Furthermore, the report adds that an emergency meeting of the Premier League will convene on either Tuesday or Wednesday, when the plans will be discussed. However, two of the big six clubs are said to be lukewarm to the idea, with the Times adding that they are "at best neutral about the proposals". To get the go ahead, the plan would require 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs to vote for it and agreement from the FA.

What is Project Big Picture?

What precisely does ‘Project Big Picture’ entail, and what does it mean for the English national game?

All of these details are as revealed by the Telegraph in their report on Sunday.

League and cup structure

Reduction in the Premier League from 20 clubs to 18

24 teams in Championship, League One and League Two, so overall professional clubs drop from 92 to 90

Two teams automatically relegated from the top flight and two promoted from the Championship. Then the 16th-placed Premier League team and third, fourth and fifth in Championship to form play-off tournament for final spot

League Cup and Community Shield abolished

Finances

£250m given to EFL to “compensate clubs for lost revenue”

£100m given to the FA to help cover losses during coronavirus pandemic

8.5% of annual net Premier League revenue to help pay for “good causes”, including the FA

25% of what remains to go to EFL clubs, with parachute payments stopped

Away tickets capped at £20

Governance

Special status granted to nine longest-serving Premier League clubs – with votes of only six of them enough to change rules and regularions

Anything else?

A later season start in August plus a summer Premier League tournament

Changes to the loan system which would allow more scope for domestic loans

Premier League Project Big Picture: Why Utd and Liverpool deserve criticism over naked power grab 17 HOURS AGO