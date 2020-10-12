In the latest round of coronavirus testing in the Premier League, five positive cases have been discovered.

The Premier League confirmed that between Monday October 5 and Sunday October 11, 1128 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19.

Of these, there were five new positive tests. Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

As is common practice, no specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.

