Leeds United thumped West Brom 5-0 at the Hawthorns to sign off 2020 in blistering fashion.

A disastrous own goal from Romaine Sawyers set the tone for a night to forget for the hosts, who were four down at half-time after further strikes from Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.

Premier League Worst own goal of 2020? Sawyers has moment to forget during West Brom vs Leeds AN HOUR AGO

The Baggies’ misery was compounded when Raphinha scored after the break to leave them in 19th position, with Sam Allardyce facing a huge challenge to keep them in the Premier League.

More to follow.

Premier League Klopp: The boys are more angry than anyone else 27/12/2020 AT 19:56