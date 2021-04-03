Kelechi Iheanacho commits to three more years at Leicester City after signing new contract on Saturday.

The striker has been on fine form so far in 2021, and won the Premier League Player of the Month award for March after scoring five goals in three appearances.

"It's been a great time here," Iheanacho told the club website. "It's not been easy, but there's a lot of... nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in."

Leicester, third on the table with 56 points after 29 games, host leaders Manchester City later on Saturday.

