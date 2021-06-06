Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year award respectively, while Chelsea’s Fran Kirby won the women’s top award.

De Bruyne was up against Foden in the senior competition for the gong, as well as teammates Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham’s Harry Kane were also in the running.

Foden pipped Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Mason Greenwood in the young player category.

Kirby beat Chelsea colleagues Sam Kerr and Ann-Katrin Berger to win the women's main award for the second time in her career. Lauren Hemp won the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

De Bruyne said: "You want to win all the trophies with the team and this is probably the most important one as an individual in the league.

“To be voted by your competitors, by players who you compete with in every game - for them to choose you says a lot.

"They're the people in my view who know the most about the game. When you have these things you can show your kids and say, 'Look! This is what daddy did when he was younger'".

Foden was full of praise for his teammates as he celebrated his recognition.

"I'm really honoured. There have been some great players in the past that have won it, and I feel really lucky because there have been so many great young talents this year,” he said.

"I'd like to thank my parents, all of the coaches and the players as well. Without the players creating chances for me, I wouldn't score and maybe I wouldn't win awards. Without them it wouldn't have been possible."

Kirby said: "I think what we've achieved has been incredible, so I'm really proud to be a part of it."

"Hopefully, I will be able to come back into the same kind of position I came into last year. I have been playing like I love the game again and when I enjoy it, that's when you get the best out of me."

Her younger peer Hemp was just as pleased.

"It feels special, it's one of the best accolades I can win - it's a real honour," she said.

"I'm proud of our team and hopefully next season we can win the league and push further in the Champions League, because I'm here to win trophies.

"I have been fortunate to have some excellent coaches throughout my journey and I hope I can keep on improving because I know I am not the finished product yet."

