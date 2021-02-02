Southampton’s Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off after just 79 seconds on his Premier League debut on the same night that Arsenal were reduced to nine men after two of their players were given their marching orders.

Arsenal were cruising 1-0 up at Wolves before David Luiz conceded a penalty in first-half added time and was given a red. Ruben Neves then scored from the spot to level the scores.

A brilliant Joao Moutinho goal gave the home side the lead, and the three points, just after the restart, but Arsenal had no chance when goalkeeper Bernd Leno later elected to run out of his box to needlessly slap away a long ball instead of using another part of his body to clear.

That wasn’t the only reckless act of the night, as Jankewitz started his Southampton career disastrously.

Less that two minutes into Southampton’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford, when the 19-year-old midfielder launched his studs in United midfielder Scott McTominay’s thighs, and Mike Dean issued a straight red with no hesitation.

United took the lead on 18 minutes through Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Southampton struggled to contain the hosts.

Marcus Rashford then added a second shortly afterwards to put United further ahead.

