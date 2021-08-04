Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has signed a new contract to extend his stay at Anfield until 2027.

The Brazilian is the third of Jurgen Klopp’s squad to sign fresh terms with the club in the last week, after countryman Fabinho and England’s right-sided defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alisson told Liverpool’s official website: "I think I didn't waste too much time to think about that. It's something we just built in those last three years, the confidence, the trust that I have in the club and the club has in myself.

"Me and my family, we are really happy here. My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way. So we are really happy. I'm really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I'm really happy to make this decision – that is not hard for me."

Becker moved to Liverpool from Roma in 2018 for £66.8 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper ever until Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in the same summer for £71.6m.

Since his arrival he has won the Premier League, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup. He has played 130 games for the side so far, scoring once - against West Brom last season to earn three points during their late, successful push for a Champions League spot.

Alisson added: "We have to set goals and we have to set them high – winning everything that we are playing [for], the Champions League, Premier League, the cups, everything. I think we can start from there.

"But obviously winning depends on what we will put on the pitch, what we will give on the pitch and we have to give 100 per cent at least. If we can push harder, we will go."

