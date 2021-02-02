Mikel Arteta said that Arsenal could appeal David Luiz’s red card against Wolves, but admitted that there was no justification for goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s sending off.

Luiz appeared to clip Willian Jose and there were complaints that the coming together was not a foul, with Arteta saying he did not believe the former Chelsea defender had touched Wolves’ new striker.

"I've just seen the replay 10 times in five different angles and I cannot see any contact."

Asked about appealing the sending off, Arteta told the press: "If I'm sitting here now I would say yes. We have to speak with legal at the club and see what the best thing is to do."

Arsenal’s boss was more sanguine over the decision to send Leno off for a rush of blood to the head that saw him handball outside the area.

"I imagine he makes the decision in a split of a second and naturally he tries to stop the ball, there's nothing he can do," he explained.

After seeing his team lose again this season and missing the chance to close in on the Champions League spots, Arteta rued the fine lines in football after initially taking the lead through Nicolas Pepe.

"It's hard enough to win football games in the league. Those big decisions are like that but it's nothing we can change at the moment,” he said.

“If there is any contact it's him with David. I don't know if they have a different angle to what they have or you have. Those big decisions are like that but it's nothing I can change at the moment.

“It was a big decision and they can justify if they got it right then I put my hands up and apologise. The only thing I'm saying is I'm sitting here and I cannot see any contact and it's really frustrating because it's a big moment in the game.”

