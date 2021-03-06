Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta complained that his side should have been awarded a penalty against Burnley during their 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Burnley defender Erik Pieters appeared to handle the ball in the box but Andre Marriner decided not to award a spot-kick, denying the chance of a winner to Arteta’s side.

Speaking to the BBC, Arteta said: “If you don’t score your big chances, if you give a goal to the opponent and you don’t get the referee’s decision when you need to, it is very complicated in the Premier League to win a lot of games.

“When you have those moments in the game when you are so dominant you have to go two or three goals up and the game is over. We gave them a goal, it can happen in football, and I demand that we play the way we do. Like the first goal we score is all the way from Bernd [Leno].

“It can happen when you play long. The only chance Burnley had was from a long goal-kick from Bernd. So you need to know when to do it.

“If the first one is not a penalty honestly someone has to come to the training ground and explain what a handball is. It cannot be any clearer.

“We hit the bar and the post, they cleared the ball off the line, they defended those situations well but it is down to us not getting the three points.

“The top teams sustain results and level through 10 months in this competition and you have to come here and win the game comfortably in my opinion."

Arteta made it clear he could not understand why his side had not been awarded a penalty.

"It's a really tough place to come on a difficult pitch, but I have to say we should have scored the big chances we had. When you miss the chances we had, and you do not get decisions, it is complicated to win football games. If that is not a penalty, then someone needs to explain what one is," he said.

"From what we produced, you have to come here and win. When you do not, you have to look at yourself. We completely dominated the first half but they made it difficult with a lot of long balls.

"We generated chances and we should have won by two or three goals. If you give any hope to any team in the Premier League, they are going to take it.”

The result leaves Arsenal in 10th and Burnley in 15th ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

