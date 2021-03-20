Brighton moved further away from the relegation zone with a convincing 3-0 win over a toothless Newcastle side thanks to fine goals from Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay.

The result moves Graham Potter's side six points clear of the drop. Newcastle, meanwhile, remain just two above 18th-placed Fulham to significantly bolster the southwest London club's survival hopes.

Brighton dominated the first half but their usual pattern of being unable to break the opposition defence down looked set to continue. Jakub Moder, on his first Premier League start, spurned two great chances in the first four minutes. He fired a first-time effort from a Maupay cross over the bar before directing a one-on-one effort straight at Martin Dubravka. A minute before the break Isaac Hayden had to be stretchered off after a nasty collision with the visibly distressed Yves Bissouma, who accidentally fell into him.

Brighton broke the deadlock moments later as Trossard expertly drifted off the left flank to curl the ball into the bottom corner for his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Ryan Fraser cracked the woodwork for the visitors in the 48th minute, but the hosts' slender lead was turned into a commanding one by Welbeck five minutes later. The former Arsenal forward scored a goal very similar to Trossard, finding the bottom corner from 20-yards out for his third goal of the season and his first since December 20.

An already-shell-shocked Newcastle saw their goal difference and morale take further hits when Maupay volleyed home his first goal in ten matches in the 68th minute. Newcastle failed to muster up any kind of response and will make the long trip back to Tyneside without a shot on target to their name.

TALKING POINT - Newcastle were awful

Newcastle fans have every right to be angry at their club for what was a terrible performance. To not register a single shot on target against a relegation rival is deeply concerning.

Perhaps the most alarming moment was Steve Bruce's decision to bring on Sean Longstaff as their third and final substitution already 3-0 down as an act of damage limitation.

On the other hand their woes will give Fulham supporters plenty of confidence as the relegation battle intensifies.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Danny Welbeck

The former Arsenal striker was a constant threat to the Newcastle backline, particularly with his tendency to drift into the left channel.

His goal was a memorable moment in what was a fine attacking display from Brighton, who showed they can hit the back of the net after all.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brighton: Sanchez 6, Veltman 6, Dunk 6, White 6, Moder 6, Bissouma 6, Lallana 6, Trossard 7, Gross 6, Welbeck 8, Maupay 7. Subs: Mac Allister N/A, Propper N/A, Zeqiri N/A

Newcastle: Dubravka 6, Manquillo 5, Lascelles 5, Clark 5, Dummett 4, Hayden 5, Shelvey 5, Almiron 5, Willock 4, Fraser 5, Joelinton 4. Subs: Hendrick 5, Murphy 5, Longstaff N/A

KEY MOMENTS

2'- CHANCE! A good start from Brighton. White surges forward and lays off to Maupay on the right flank. He floats a cross to the far post to Moder on his first Premier League start, but he blasts his first-time effort over the bar.

4' - SAVE! Brighton counter and Welbeck crosses from the left using the outside of his right boot into the path of that man Moder again... but he fires his effort straight at Dubravka! He's hungry for a goal!

44' - The stretcher has come out and Hayden's involvement in this match is over. Hendrick is ready to come on. It was an accidental collision as Bissouma fell into him, but it looks a nasty one and Bissouma is clearly distressed by it.

45+4' - GOAL!! Trossard fires Brighton in front! It's a lovely finish from the Belgian, who strikes on the stroke of half-time. Veltman's long ball finds him and he turns Clark before getting a shot away off his right foot outside the box which he curls into the bottom corner! Brighton deservedly lead! That's his fourth Premier League goal this season.

48' - OFF THE POST! Fraser cracks the woodwork! Almiron lays it off to him on the left and he unleashes a curled strike on goal first-time, but the Scotland international hits the outside of Sanchez's left post! That was so unlucky and easily Newcastle's best chance of the match.

51' - GOAL!! What a strike from Danny Welbeck!!! He picks the ball up on the left, cuts inside and curls the ball into the bottom right corner. It's like Trossard's goal but better! The former Arsenal man has Brighton in a commanding lead! It's his third goal for Brighton and his first since December 20 against Sheffield United.

68' - GOAL!! Maupay finds the back of the net for the first time in ten games! Surely it's game over now! Gross performs a lovely Cruyff turn on the right flank and crosses to Maupay who sidefoots it in off the volley into the bottom corner. That's his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

KEY STAT

