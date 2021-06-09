Bruno Lage is the new manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League side have announced.

Wolves have been on the hunt for a new boss after the shock exit of Nuno Espirito Santo , who left the club at the end of the 2020/21 season despite only recently signing a new three-year deal.

Nuno and Wolves announced his departure was a "mutual agreement" amid a downturn in results.

Lage has been out of work since he won the Portuguese title with Benfica last summer and was reportedly Wolves’ number one choice to take over.

Aged 45, Lage has limited managerial experience, but was assistant coach at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea before taking on the head coach role at Benfica.

Lage said it was an honour to take charge at Wolves and his goal is to improve on Nuno's efforts.

“First of all, I’m very happy. It’s a big opportunity,” he said.

"I’m very happy because I’ve returned to this country, and to be the manager of a big team.

"It’s a team and a club that wants to do history and a chance to compete in the Premier League. So, I’m happy, excited, with a big ambition to do great things for this club.

I’ll be trying to know everyone, to see what the club has to offer, and my first idea is to try to link everyone together.

“I want to create a good dynamic of group, with my staff, with all the departments of the club. I have tried to link all together to start to build up the new cycle.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to understand what Nuno [Espirito Santo] did in these four years and my ambition is to continue and to improve what he did.”

Spells at the Owls and the Swans will stand Lage in good stead ahead of a transitional period at Wolves.

“I was here [in the UK] for three years, so I know Wolves, but now, the best thing to do – the next thing to do – is to know everyone better,” Lage explained.

That includes the club, the fans, and also to try to create a plan, just not for the next game or the next training, but for the future.

“That’s why for me, it’s very important to create that dynamic of teamwork here in this building; to try to realise what we are doing in the future.”

