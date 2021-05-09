The win on Sunday kept Arsenal in ninth place and with a slim chance of taking a place in the Europa League next season, while the defeat for West Brom meant they were relegated to next year’s Championship.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Arteta praised his team, saying: "We needed that win. It has been a while since we won at home.

"We scored three fantastic goals and we had some great spells in the game. When we conceded the goal we did look nervy.

We knew the necessity to win the game. They scored out of nothing and then threw everything at you, they know the situation they are in and we struggled to play that kind of game.

"We scored three fantastic goals but we missed some big chances too.

"Europe is a completely different game, different context. There were things we could have done much better.”

Arteta then picked out the 19-year-old Saka for his performance.

"Going forwards we know Saka is a threat, he gives you something unique,” he said.

“He adapted. We believed we were going to attack against them and he gave us a lot of joy.

"We will try to win every match and see where we finish. The only thing we can do is win our games."

