Carlo Ancelotti praised his Everton side for their narrow in at West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The 1-0 win, courtesy of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half goal, kept Everton in eight and West Ham in fifth, but may cost the Hammers the chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said to Sky Sports: "The spirit was good, attitude good.

"We defended really well, it was not easy. But we covered the spaces in-between well and tried to play on the counter attack.

"In the second half we could do better but it doesn't matter. All the times when we have won away it is this kind of performance, and with this we have won 11 away games, this is a lot.”

Ancelotti said he was pleased with the win as it gives his side some chance of finishing in the places for next season’s Europa League.

"We knew it was a vital game because if we lost we are out [of European contention] no doubt because West Ham would go up, so it was vital and we are still in the fight,” he said.

"I'm not concerned about the possession West Ham had because possession doesn’t mean you score goals.

"We are not a possession team because we have different qualities. The correlation between possession and victory is not for football, it is for another sport.

"We knew that this was a vital game and there is another on Thursday against Villa and we have to be ready.

"The attitude is the base of this team, without the attitude we are dead."

