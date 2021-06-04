Chelsea have extended the contract of central defender Thiago Silva by a year, ensuring a second season at Stamford Bridge for the Brazilian.

The 36-year-old Brazilian arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain under the club’s previous manager Frank Lampard and despite problems with injury, became first choice in the back line.

He was then reunited with his former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who arrived as Lampard’s replacement at the turn of the year, before winning the Champions League with his new side.

In a statement on Chelsea’s official website, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us.

“We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year.”

Silva featured in the first half for Chelsea during the Champions League final, and made 34 appearances for the club in his first year.

