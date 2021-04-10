Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised Kai Havertz for his performance in the 4-1 win over Crystal Palace but said he could have scored more.

Havertz scored the opener and set up another in the first half for Christian Pulisic, and Tuchel was pleased to see his side come back from their disappointment against West Bom.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said "Everything was bad against West Brom. The result was horrible but the stats were not as bad. Today we were very hungry, full of confidence and wanted to play a very aggressive game in terms of high recoveries. We were totally focused. It was good with the attitude today. It's a part of our DNA to be aggressive and should be. We showed that today.

"Of course I came to England for the targets which was to finish in the top four. We have our own way to go. We need results continually. We had a set-back last week but it is not the moment to look at other teams all the time. We are in the middle of the race. It's the target to finish there but it will be tough until the last end."

"The first half an hour was excellent. We were very hungry, very aggressive and got a lot of recoveries in the final third. It was a deserved lead. After 35 minutes we dropped a little in position and got a little bit sloppy. We continued like this a little in the second half but it was a good reaction after their goal. We created a lot of chances and didn't concede any big chances.

"Clearly we had many chances today. The guys were hungry and creative. We had a lot of good runs and good movement. We put pressure on ourselves to have the right response. It was a step in the right direction.”

After watching Havertz score and set up a goal, he praised his player but suggested he could have done more at Selhurst Park.

"I am not disappointed but he could have actually scored more,” he said.

“He had two big chances to finish the game off. This is the way. He has absolute quality. He needs to show his quality and that is the challenge for him."

