Southampton forward Danny Ings will be out of action for the rest of this month with a muscle injury sustained in Saturday's 2-0 win at Sheffield United, the Premier League club said.

Ings went to ground early in the game at Bramall Lane and was replaced by Che Adams as manager Ralph Hasenhuettl was left frustrated by another injury to his influential striker, though the Austrian said the problem was not as bad as suspected.

"It's a serious one but not too serious," Hasenhuettl told the club's website on Monday.

Premier League Solskjaer praises Shaw, Martial after derby win 18 HOURS AGO

I think three weeks it'll be, (I) expect him back after (the) international break.

transfers PSG ready to sign De Gea from Man Utd - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 23:20