Manchester United have announced that Darren Fletcher will join the club as part of the first-team coaching setup.

The former United midfielder will be part of a team that includes Mike Phelan and Michael Carrick as assistant managers, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the current manager.

The appointment was confirmed on United’s official website in a statement, saying: “Manchester United is pleased to announce that Darren Fletcher will join the first-team coaching staff.

“Darren spent 20 years with the club as a player after coming through the Academy to make over 340 first team appearances between 2003 and 2015.

“He has been coaching the Under-16s since October and will now join the first-team staff full-time.

“As a player, Darren won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as 80 caps for Scotland.

"Commenting on the appointment, first team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: ‘Darren has the United DNA running through his veins and he knows exactly what it takes to be a Manchester United player.

“‘He is at the start of his coaching career and his experience both on and off the pitch along with his winning mentality, commitment and hard work will be a great addition to the staff.’"

Fletcher said: "I am delighted to be returning to the club as a first-team coach.

“It’s a very exciting time for this young team and I am looking forward to taking the next steps in my coaching career by working with Ole and his staff.”

Manchester United currently sit in second in the Premier League, behind champions Liverpool on goal difference.

