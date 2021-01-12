Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has called on his team not to blow their chance as they challenge for the Premier League title.

The Spanish international goalkeeper is one of just three players in United’s squad who were at the club when they last won the league in 2013. That was Alex Ferguson’s last season in charge and four permanent managers since then have failed to add a title. Their best finish was second place under Jose Mourinho in the Portuguese’s last full season as boss.

However, United could go top if they beat Burnley on Tuesday night and could extend any lead further when they take on current champions Liverpool at the weekend.

De Gea told MUTV that the pressure was on after so long without a credible title challenge.

“Yes I have been fighting for the title in a couple of seasons when Sir Alex was here," he said.

Now we are there again and it’s taken us a lot of time to get there to be honest and we cannot miss this chance.

“We have to be very, very focused in every game and try to win all of them. Hopefully if we are good physically and mentally then we can be there and we can fight for sure for the Premier League.

“It’s true there is a lot to play yet, but of course it’s a chance to be there, to be top of the league.

“It’s a good challenge for us. We will play against a difficult team in Burnley, away from home, but if we want to win the league then we have to win these type of matches.

"I’m saying the same thing, but all we can do is focus on each match, take it game-by-game and be 100 percent focused.”

