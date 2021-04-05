West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is out for around a month and potentially longer after suffering a knee injury.

David Moyes' side have hopes of finishing in the Champions League places but the England international's injury puts that at risk, as well as the 22-year-old's chance of making the Euro 2020 championships.

Rice suffered the injury during England's win over Poland in the recent international break, and there is a chance that he will need surgery to resolve the problem, but he could be out for six weeks.

Rice was linked to a move to Chelsea last season and is rumoured to be interesting both Manchester clubs.

West Ham have signed Mark Noble to another year, and he could provide cover in the meantime.

