Diego Godin has publicised a message from the Uruguayan Football Players' Association defending Edinson Cavani and accusing the English FA of discrimination.

The Cagliari central defender is a Uruguayan national team-mate of Cavani, and used Twitter to post the statement on his account.

Uruguayan academics slam FA over Cavani ban 02/01/2021

The statement says that the association members, “condemn the arbitrary conduct of the English Football Association. Far from condemning racism, the English Football Association has itself committed a discriminatory act against the culture and way of life of Uruguayan people.”

The statement continued: “Edinson Cavani has never committed any conduct that could be interpreted as racist. He merely used a common expression in Latin America to affectionately address a loved one or close friend.”

Later, the AFU called for the ban on the striker to be rescinded, writing: “We request the FA to immediately overturn the sanction imposed on Edinson Cavani."

Cavani was banned for three games after sending a message of thanks to another user, using the term of address, “n*****o.” He was subsequently charged by the FA for bringing the game into disrepute.

The former PSG player and his club accepted the ban.

