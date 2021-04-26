Eric Bailly has signed a new Manchester United contract which runs until June 2024, with the option of extending the deal by a further year.

The Ivorian has spent the past five seasons at Old Trafford but has been plagued with injuries throughout his time in English football.

It had been expected that he could be set to leave the club this summer, with his previous contract due to expire at the end of next season, but he has decided to stay put and wants to fight for the Premier League title.

Premier League Man United in contract talks with defender Bailly 12/03/2021 AT 19:41

“I’m very happy,” he told club media.

“This decision is something I didn’t have to think about, I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United. I’m happy and so are my family, everything is good.

Solskjaer 'wasn't aware' of 'Glazers Out' banner

"Now the moment with my injury has passed and I’m fit and feel good, and that’s it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I’m ready for this.

That’s why I say the new contract shows the group has confidence in me - the coach, the staff and the players and, for me, that is very important. And that’s why I made this decision to stay at the club.

“We are in a good position. We have the Europa League and we are second in the league and that is very good. We hope we can win this trophy [Europa League] – it is very important for us and for the fans and for the season. We want to finish well in the Premier League as well, I’m sure we will.

“I hope I can be ready and I don’t get any injuries and to be strong and finish the season well. I hope to win the Europa League this season. We will have more challenges next season - hopefully the Champions League - and, for me, my dream is to win the Premier League, that’s my big dream."

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "I am pleased that Eric has signed this new contract. He is still learning and improving all of the time under the coaches here.

"Eric has improved his robustness since my time as manager and he will continue to play a significant part in the squad.

"He possesses fantastic speed, timing of tackle and has that aggression which, of course, you need as a centre-back. He is a popular member of the squad and we look forward to continuing to work with him going forward.”

Premier League Mourinho: Bailly has the qualities to succeed at United 06/07/2016 AT 12:49