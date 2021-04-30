Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has ended speculation over his future by signing a contract extension with the club to run until June 2023

The side announced on their official website on Friday morning.

His previous contract was set to end until June 2022, and he had been linked with the summer vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur after the departure of Jose Mourinho, with Ryan Mason only installed on an interim basis.

Ten Hag has been at Ajax as manager since January 2018, and won the league and cup double with the Dutch side in 2019, as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals where they were knocked out by Spurs.

Ajax were top of the table of the Eredivisie in the 2019/20 season which was prematurely ended due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the current season they have secured the Dutch Cup, were knocked out of the Europa League quarter-finals by Roma, and need just a point from their remaining four league games to secure another Eredivisie title, which would be their 35th in the club’s history.

