Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have reportedly turned down a bid for the club worth almost £3 billion.

The Mirror claims that the offer was made before news of talks over the European Super League was made public, with the bid coming from the Middle East.

With the fallout from the failure of the ESL to gain traction, and the fractious nature now between FSG and the club’s ‘legacy’ fans, a deal may yet be done.

Premier League Bruce: We’re a threat with our big players back 5 HOURS AGO

The paper reports that there are other potential bids to come from the Middle East if John Henry decides that their position at the club is now untenable, with protests and banners from local fans suggesting that a sizable number of supporters want their current owners gone.

FSB bought Liverpool for around £300 million in 2010 and are now one of the of the best clubs in Europe after winning the Premier League last season and the Champions League the year before. They have recently sold 10% of the company to RedBird Capital to £543 million which would bring the club valuation to between £5bn-£6bn.

FSG have previously failed in an attempt to substantially increase ticket prices in 2016, but have largely been popular owners until the ESL announcement, though trust in the owners was put under the spotlight after Project Big Picture - aimed at concentrating the power and earnings of the Premier League amongst the traditional Big Six clubs.

'Time to move on' - Koeman urges everyone to forget Super League

Premier League 'It's our fault' - Klopp says Liverpool did not deserve to beat Newcastle 5 HOURS AGO