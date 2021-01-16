Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was relieved to come away from Craven Cottage with all three points after Mason Mount scored a late winner against Fulham.

Speaking after the match to Sky Sports, he said: "Of course it feels good to get a win, it has not been easy with the league form recently and you have to break the duck.

"Fulham made it difficult. We started the game well, controlled a lot of the ball, it is not easy against 10 men. We kept going and we got what we deserved tonight."

Lampard suggested it was harder to break down Fulham after they had a man sent off: "It is a pressure to move the ball, hit the sides, open it up, make them run and create chances.

"We were doing that. Just because of the current form it is a bit harder, the confidence is not quite there. But we found it so I'm really pleased.

"I trust the quality of the players. There was a feeling we would get a goal, because the pressure was constant. It was about staying patient with our passing and I think we did."

The former Chelsea player praised midfielder Mount for his display, and urged him to keep improving.

"Mason was in a deeper role but can still arrive. He needs to score more goals, he knows that, but his quality and attitude is brilliant,” he said.

Mount told Sky Sports that he was relieved to get a win after the club’s recent struggles.

"It was a massive game for us, we know the run recently has been tough, we had to look at ourselves,” he said.

"It was good to get the win against Morecambe and today was a tough game. We had to wait until late in the second half to get the goal, we had to dig deep as a team. We showed good character and got the win.

"We all knew we needed a win, we put that pressure on ourselves. We looked at the quality in the changing room, we knew we needed to win games.

"It has been difficult the last couple of weeks, but we put pressure on ourselves to win against a good team who have been playing well."

