Gary Neville called the Glazer family, who own Manchester United, "scavengers" and said they should sell Manchester United and leave Britain.

The former United defender was speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Leeds United, in the aftermath of the announcement of plans for a new European Super League

“I thought it was a criminal act,” Neville said.

“I was half hoping they would, off the backlash, rethink it. I saw the statement and it had Joel Glazer’s name to it, and I thought, ‘this is a problem’.

“He’s intelligent, he knows what he wants. I thought this is serious. He’s not backing down. He’ll try and force this through. They’ve been through hell at Manchester United. They don’t care. When I saw his name I was really worried.

“It will change football in this country forever. We have to mobilise. You have to write to your MPs, your local football clubs. Forget allegiances, we have to stop this. They’re trying to take this away from us.

“I’ve stayed quiet as it’s still Manchester United, I can still watch them play, I can still be happy and sad. If they take dividends out I can live with this. They are scavengers, they need booting out of this football club and out of this country.

“Fans will say it’s too late. It’s never too late. We have to stop this. They’ve created a monopoly, a closed shop, a tournament they are guaranteed to be in. They are taking the honesty and integrity of our competition.

“There will always be clubs with more money, but they can be beaten, but they are trying to take it away. Never, it can never happen. The owners, I hope they are panting hard. Their stomachs are churning. It’s an attack on the integrity of our sport.”

