Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum refused to commit his future to his club as links with Barcelona intensified.

In an interview with Liverpool’s official website , the 30-year-old Dutch international almost joined Barcelona in the summer but the Spanish club were unable to afford him due to the financial impact of the coronavirus.

His contract ends at the end of the current season and he is still expected to link up with his former Netherlands boss in Catalonia, but he told his current club that he is yet to make up his mind over his future.

“At the moment, there is no news as it is right now. I would lie if I come with news,” he said.

The only thing that I can say is that I’m really happy at the club - I’m really happy with the team, the staff, and really happy with the fans for who I play. That’s the only thing that I can say.

“It’s not that I am not happy and that I have to leave or something like that, but it’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is to make some decisions for your future because you have to think about everything. First you have to negotiate with the club and those kind of things and it’s so difficult to deal with all kind of things and that’s why I think it takes so long.”

Wijnaldum also said that his focus was not on his longer-term future while his current club are struggling in the Premier League, the season after winning their first league title in three decades.

“I think also [that with] the situation we are in right now, it’s not the most important thing right now,” he explained.

“I think the most important thing is to get back on track, to start winning games again, and then we will see. But until now, the only thing what I can say is that I am really happy here; happy with the fans, happy with my team, happy with the staff, with who I work with. My family is happy here. But beside that, there is no news.”

Liverpool will play RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League first round knockout tie, with the Premier League side defending a 2-0 lead. Wijnaldum admits it is a tough ask to try to become European champions for a second time in three years.

“The Champions League can rescue the season but I think a lot of people only say it is rescued if you win the Champions League and everyone knows how difficult it is,” he said.

“But I think everyone who is in the Champions League has a chance to win it. In the beginning of the season we already wanted to play for everything that we could win and the Champions League was one of them and I don’t think that changed.

“So what we are going to do is give it our best and try to win it.“

