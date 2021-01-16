Georginio Wijnaldum will reject any new contract offer from Liverpool in order to join Barcelona, according to reports.

The 30-year-old Dutch international was expected to switch to the Catalan club in the summer but the impact of the coronavirus on club finances meant that Barcelona could not complete a deal for the player.

Liverpool would like to keep the player but Wijnaldum has his heart set on a move to Spain, according to the Mirror.

There is a long history of Dutch players at Barca, such as legend Johan Cruyff and Frank Rijkaard. Former Barcelona central defender and ex-manager of the Netherlands national side, Ronald Koeman, is now installed at the Nou Camp.

Dutch sources said: “Barcelona has always been a big draw for him.

"It's a similar situation to when Gareth Bale left Tottenham for Real Madrid in that it is his ultimate destination.”

Liverpool have prepared for Wijnaldum’s exit by bringing in Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would not be drawn on the matter when speaking earlier in the season.

"I have nothing to say about this," he said.

"I've said how much I like the person and the player. So, there's really nothing else to say about it.

"That's not good or bad news, that's just how it is. If there's a decision you'll know about it.

"Apart from that, there's nothing else to say."

