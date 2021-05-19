An emotional Harry Kane held back tears as he took part in a lap of honour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Kane is believed to have told Spurs bosses that he wishes to leave the club , and the 27-year-old’s reaction after slipping to a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in north London will only add fuel to the fire, with discussions over his future set to dominate the summer.

The England captain has been linked with moves to Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, but still has three years remaining on his contract at Spurs.

Kane is reported to be dissatisfied with the direction that the club have headed in recent seasons, and the loss to Villa is unlikely to have changed his mind, with defeat taking European qualification hopes out of Tottenham’s hands with just one game of the season remaining – against Leicester City on Sunday.

The loss to Villa comes on the same day as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wrote an open letter to the club’s supporters apologising for some of the mistakes made in recent years.

"As a club we have been so focused on delivering the stadium and dealing with the impact of the pandemic, that I feel we lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA," Levy wrote.

"Our work in the community and with the NHS is an example of when we get it right, but we don’t get everything right. It has never been because we don’t care about or respect you, our fans – nothing could be further from the truth.

"We have announced we shall establish a club advisory panel that we believe will provide wide, authentic representation and ensure our fans are at the heart of club decisions, with the chair to be appointed annually as a non-executive of the board with full voting rights, a first for any Premier League club.”

But the indication on Wednesday night was that large numbers of the Spurs fans remain unhappy about recent management decisions at the club, with many remaining in their seats following full-time to make their views known.

Wednesday's game was Tottenham's first in front of supporters this season and will have been Kane's final home match for the club if he departs this summer.

