Harry Maguire has claimed decisions are going against Manchester United after he saw a penalty rescinded by VAR during his side’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

United fell behind when Mbaye Diagne scored inside two minutes, and while Bruno Fernandes scored just before half time they were unable to find a winner.

It had appeared as if Maguire would win a penalty when he appeared to be tripped in the box by West Brom’s Sami Ajayi, but after a review the decision was overturned. Maguire was also in an offside position so there was at least one reason to deny United their spot-kick.

Speaking after the game, Maguire said he thought it was wrong to change the penalty decision, but he believed United should have been able to win the match.

"We created a lot of chances - enough to win the game," he told Sky Sports.

"It was tough for ourselves with the goal we conceded - for us it was a foul.

"We played the game in their half. We can do more and improve but it's disappointing. It was a tough job against a team that defends deep."

Turning to the penalty, he claimed that United were not getting the rub of the green when it came to refereeing decisions.

"We were so certain it was a penalty. Not sure why they needed to send him [the referee] to a monitor. The clip was minimal but it was a penalty. It seems like the decisions are going against us," he said.

"We can't be relying on VAR decisions - we have to improve.”

United are now seven points off Manchester City who lead the league table, but their captain was unwilling to concede his team are out of the title race.

"Of course we are [in the race]. We have to go again and win the next one and then the next one."

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed up Maguire, saying VAR had got both decisions wrong for the penalty appeal: "The VAR decision is a foul, it's clear as day, but it’s offside as well, I think the lad in the VAR room is asleep."

