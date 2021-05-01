Jose Mourinho says he will wait to be back in football following his sacking as Tottenham boss in April.

The Portuguese manager led Spurs to a League Cup final this season, but a string of poor results saw the north London club drop down to seventh in the table before his dismissal.

Ryan Mason is in charge of Tottenham on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Mourinho, who is to work as a pundit and columnist during Euro 2020 this summer, says he is in no rush to get straight back into management.

"I am going on with my normal life. I feel fresh. I feel calm. I am on holiday. I have more time to be doing my homework and analysis.

I'll wait to be back in football. Not just for the right club, but for the right culture. Maybe next season is premature, we will see.

Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Mourinho had been in charge of 86 games at Spurs, replacing Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

Having taken charge of the club sitting 14th in the Premier League table, they finished the 19/20 campaign in sixth spot.

