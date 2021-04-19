Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months at the club.

The Portuguese manager, who has led Spurs to the Carabao Cup final, which takes place on Sunday, leaves the club sitting seventh in the Premier League with six games left of the domestic season still to play.

Mourinho guided Tottenham to sixth last season. A draw on Friday against Everton left Tottenham, Champions League finalists in 2019, unlikely to reach the top four.

Transfers Man City battle Chelsea and Leeds for Tagliafico - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

Chairman Daniel Levy said: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club.

"Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

"He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Tottenham play Southampton on Wednesday with the club five points off the Champions League places.

Mourinho's coaching staff - Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra - have also all been relieved of their duties.

'All my condolences' - Mourinho pays tribute to Prince Philip

OUR VIEW - STRANGE TIMING

On the face of it, sacking Mourinho after a run of poor results, most notably an embarrassing Europa League last-16 exit to Dynamo Zagreb, suggests this is no great surprise. But the timing of this decision is odd.

Tottenham play in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday and this news breaks the morning after a European Super League was announced with Spurs set to become one of its founding members.

Whether poor results and uninspiring football are the only factors for Mourinho's dismissal this particular Monday morning remains to be seen. Daniel Levy saying "things have not worked out as we both had envisaged" leaves plenty of room for speculation.

THE REACTION

Football 'I couldn't care less' - Mourinho responds to Pogba criticism 16/04/2021 AT 21:47