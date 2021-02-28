Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has said that Spurs need Gareth Bale’s talent, as he shone in their 4-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bale put in one of his best performances in a Spurs shirt since his return on loan in the summer transfer window.

The Welshman opened the scoring after just two minutes and added another shortly before the hour mark as he kicked off and ended the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho praised Bale's abilities but suggested he could be giving more to the team.

"I am very happy for him, very happy for the team because the team needs his talent," he told Sky Sports.

“I am very happy for him because he is quiet, doesn't speak to you, watches, reads, listens or probably not, because he is from Real Madrid, probably ignores it a little bit.

"I am happy because when his condition is good he can do things like today - his game was very good, not just scoring, changing speeds, going inside. I am very happy for him."

Mourinho was glad to see his side get another Premier League win after a run of poor domestic form.

"We needed three points for the table, for the players to have a smile. That is the most important thing. We needed a good victory in the Premier League,” he said.

"We were quite clinical, it is very good to start the game and first chance to score, third chance to score second goal and a half-time to be winning 3-0. That is important for a team that's not playing especially well, losing matches.

"Normally we start and first mistake we concede a goal, today things went in a different direction. Burnley fight until the end and that kept us on our toes, I don't remember Hugo Lloris making a great save and we were in control from the beginning.

"We need points, I believe lately in the Premier League we have had periods playing well and of course we need points. Today we got them in quite a solid way, we need that. Lots of matches to play in March, lots of difficult ones, plus Europa League. It is good to have players back.

The win took Spurs into eighth, six points off the Champions League spots.

