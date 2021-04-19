Klopp spoke ahead of their game with Leeds United on Monday night and immediately fielded questions about the Reds' involvement in the breakaway movement.

"I understand [the fans' anger]. I don't know exactly why the 12 clubs did it," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"It's always 'more games, more games'. It's about more money, nothing else.

“I can't say a lot more because we were not involved in the process - not the players, not me - we didn't know about it. We will have to wait to see how it develops."

Leeds wore T-shirts in the warm-up emblazoned with ‘Earn It’ and the Champions League logo in a clear criticism of the Super League plans.

Klopp was unhappy with the stunt, saying: "I heard already there are warm-up shirts or whatever - we will not wear them. We cannot.

"But if somebody thinks they have to remind us that you have to earn [the right] to go into the Champions League, that's a joke.

"That's a real joke and it makes me angry. So they put it in our dressing room. If it was a Leeds idea - thank you very much. Nobody needs to remind us."

